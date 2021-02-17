This Morning's Eamonn Holmes speaks out about return to show – and fans react Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were last seen in 2020

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford returned to present This Morning this week, to the delight of many viewers.

The presenting pair, who tied the knot in 2010, were axed from their regular Friday slot last year in a surprise move which saw them replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Monday saw the couple come back to the show for the first time this year, to cover what would normally be the school holidays.

On Wednesday, Eamonn took to Twitter, where he expressed how he and his wife felt about going back.

The star wrote: "Halfway through This Morning Half Term. Hope u r enjoying it. @RuthieeL and I would like to thank you for such a warm welcome back and maybe you'll join us from 10 for the rest of the week? [smiley emoji]."

The 61-year-old's followers rushed to express how much they loved seeing the experienced presenters on their screens.

Ruth and Eamonn returned to the show this week

One wrote: "It’s been brilliant having you both on. Feels like a totally different show with you both on, but for all the right reasons. The pair of you are a touch of class."

Another agreed, chiming in: "So lovely to have you both back. It's such a shame it is only for a week."

A third added: "Really enjoying this week. No disrespect to Alison and Dermot who are both nice people, but you and Ruth are in a different league; a safe pair of hands."

The couple have long been viewer favourites

Following the pair's last appearance on the show back in December, the dad-of-four thanked viewers for their support.

In a heart-warming video posted to Instagram, a visibly moved Eamonn said: "Hello there everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart and that is thank you… We do feel the love, really appreciate it."

