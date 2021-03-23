Derek Draper cries during emotional call with Kate Garraway 

Kate Garraway has shared a clip of Derek Draper in tears after waking up from his coma. Appearing on Good Morning Britain ahead of her documentary, which will air on Tuesday night, the show showed the moment that the presenter spoke to Derek over FaceTime, with Kate saying: "We've got him back, we've got him back, he's back. We've been waiting a long time to get him back." Derek can be seen looking visibly emotional in the clip.

MORE: Kate Garraway told by husband Derek Draper: 'I just can't go on'

She added: "I'm so proud of you. You're brilliant, well done." Her children, Billy and Darcey, were also on hand to talk to their dad, with Billy saying: "Do you remember the Millennium Falcon we did? I'm building it so it'll be ready for when you get home."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares first images of husband Derek in hospital

The pair also showed off a dance move they had been practising, with Kate telling Derek: "Do you want to watch them being ridiculous? It's their Dirty Dancing lift. I love you darling. Beautiful boy."

Speaking about her upcoming documentary, Kate explained: "We're hearing so any stories about people who have lost people, and I'm aware that I'm very lucky because Derek is still here and we have the chance to battle on... the documentary will look at what our family have been through but what other families have been through as well... it's making sure that the people who have been badly affected haven't been forgotten."

Kate opened up about the difficult family time

She also opened up about her decision to make the show, saying: "It's a tough one, so I do have a job that puts me on TV... when I went back to work I was amazed and so moved by people's reactions, and contacted by people who said, 'You're talking about what I am going through.' So I thought, 'This story needs to be told because I have a chance to say it when they don't.'"

READ: Kate Garraway reveals extensive home renovations in preparation for husband Derek’s hopeful return

MORE: Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking first image of husband Derek in hospital amid COVID battle

The TV personality added that the footage of Derek in the documentary was filmed by her, explaining that she started filming the clips to examine them in detail to see if he had any particular reactions to anything she said.

She explained: "The idea was to bring him out, that the voice recognition might help. It was so emotional talking to him, it was all I could do not to fall apart."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.