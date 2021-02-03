Louise Minchin struggles to hold back tears as she remembers Captain Sir Tom Moore The BBC Breakfast presenter welled up on air

Louise Minchin was among the masses who have shed a tear for Captain Sir Tom Moore, who sadly passed away aged 100 on Tuesday.

The broadcaster struggled to hold back tears as she interviewed Michael Ball on BBC Breakfast alongside her co-host Dan Walker. After Michael and Captain Sir Tom's rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone was played on-air, Louise couldn't help well up, prompting Michael to also become emotional.

"Oh Michael I've done the same to you as I've done to myself," said Louise, noticing her guest's tears. "Gosh sorry." "Are you alright?" Dan asked the Love Changes Everything singer.

Nodding his head and regaining his composure, Michael replied: "I'm so grateful to him. He gave me a real focus, a real purpose at a time when I really needed it.

"We all know everything he's achieved. It was about him, it was about his humanity, his sense of dignity, his kindness and to allow me and to trust me to put something together in 14 hours so we could give him a number one for this 100th birthday is a testament to the man.

"I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, he touched my life and everyone else's life so beautifully."

Louise and Dan were speaking to Michael Ball

"Thank you so much for sharing your memories with him," Dan said, before joking that he wasn't allowed to pass Louise any tissues because of COVID-19 protocol. "Are we all okay? Are we all okay everybody?" Louise said, clutching onto her tissue.

BBC viewers were brought to tears after watching the coverage about the late war veteran on Wednesday morning's programme. "Sat here crying buckets, after your tribute clip... it really feels like losing someone close, yet I never met him," one viewer wrote on Twitter, to which Dan replied: "You're not alone. Thanks for watching."

"@BBCBreakfast @mrdanwalker Lovely tribute to #SirTomMoore & blimey it’s never too early to cry #NeverToBeForgotten," another tweeted. "I think we've all gone at some point this morning," Dan answered.

Captain Sir Tom's family announced his sad passing on Tuesday afternoon

Captain Tom sadly died on Tuesday afternoon after contracting pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to Bedford Hospital over the weekend but passed away a couple of days later, surrounded by his family.

The fundraising hero will be remembered for raising nearly £33m for NHS Charities Together, as well as reaching number one in the UK singles chart for his cover of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball.

