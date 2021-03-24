Rebel Wilson's new stunning bikini was a special gift from her Pitch Perfect co-star 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson is officially ready for bikini season thanks to a special gift from Hailee Steinfeld.

After recently launching a new collection with Frankie’s Bikinis, the Let Me Go singer surprised Rebel with the sweetest gift box full of goodies from her collab, including a psychedelic ‘70s-inspired printed bikini top and matching shorts.

Rebel showed off her sweet Frankie's Bikinis gift on Instagram

Rebel showed off the gift on her Instagram Story with a video that showed her pulling out the various pieces from a Frankie’s Bikinis x Hailee box. “Thanks Hailz for the new swimwear,” the Pooch Perfect host captioned the clip.

Hailee rocked the printed bikini top and shorts that she sent Rebel on her Instagram days earlier. The Dickinson star shared a mirror selfie that showed her sporting the set and showing off her sculpted abs too.

The box included a 70's-inspired printed matching top, shorts, and bikini top

“Drop one is out && drop two is on its way #HaileexFrankies,” she captioned the photo. ’l’ll have a bikini with a side order of abs thanks,” one fan quipped in her comments. “Omg gorgeous!,” another follower added.

Hailee sent Rebel this bikini top and shorts combo

We loved the bikini and shorts cover-up combo too and tracked it down on Frankie’s Bikinis.

Eden Halter Bikini Top, $90, Frankie’s Bikinis

Fifi Sustainable Shorts, $125, Frankie’s Bikinis

As for that second drop Hailee mentioned, Frankie’s released that on Monday, which Hailee announced with another Instagram photo, this time posing in a trailer wearing a printed Mary Jane Terry floral crop top from the collection along with a matching sarong.

“Drop 2 of my collection with @frankiesbikinis is officially live. I’m so in love with these pieces & I’m so excited that they’re finally yours. now go shop the collection before it’s gone for good!!," Hailee captioned the snap.

Ahead of the drops, Hailee told WWD what she loved most about the collection - and the collab process with the celeb-loved swimwear brand.

Hailee and Frankie's launched their second collection drop on Tuesday

"What I enjoyed most about collaborating with Frankies Bikinis on this collection was the hands-on experience I had throughout the design process," Hailee said.

"The ’70s-inspired collection features an array of vintage and fun, vibrant prints that can fit and flatter any body type," she continued. "I feel we have achieved a collection that expresses our individual personalities while also offering something for everyone and can’t wait for the world to finally see it!"

The collection is so good that we can’t help but cross our fingers for a surprise third drop.

