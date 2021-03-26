Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son reveals 'indescribable' feeling of becoming a dad Wyatt Russell has spoken of the 'indescribable' feeling of being a father

Wyatt Russell has spoken of the "indescribable" feeling of being a father.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son became a dad over the Christmas season, and spoke about the life-changing moment on Good Morning America on Friday.

"It's everything everyone says it is," said the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star.

"The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

He added: "The feeling, you can't describe it."

It was first revealed in December that Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner were expecting their first child, and that the little baby was due on Christmas day.

However, the couple waited until mid-March to officially announce the news of their son's arrival.

Wyatt spoke about fatherhood on GMA

"2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic," shared Meredith alongside a series of pregnancy snaps for Vogue.

Buddy is Goldie and Kurt's seventh grandchild and fifth grandson.

Meredith shared news of their son's birth with this pregnancy shoot

Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett have three children – sons Bohdi and Wilder and daughter Rio, while daughter Kate is also mum to three children.

The Music actress shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie and Kurt had opened up about their seventh grandchild ahead of Buddy's arrival during an interview with USA Today in December.

Goldie and Kurt have seven grandchildren

The pair revealed that he was due on Christmas Day. Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

