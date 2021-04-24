Meet Keeping Faith star Eve Myles’ family

Viewers have been loving the latest series of Keeping Faith, which is sadly the third and final instalment of the BBC thriller.

The series stars Welsh actress Eve Myles as a lawyer and mother who is drawn deeper and deeper into a web of lies after the sudden disappearance of her husband.

But what about when Eve's life away from the show? Meet her partner and family here…

Who is Eve Myles married to?

Eve has been married to her Keeping Faith co-star Bradley Freegard since 2013. The couple first met back in 1994 when they were both just teenagers. Chatting about Eve to Wales Online back in 2009, Bradley said: "I was attracted to her straight away, she's got a fantastic personality and similar sense of humour as me, so we just get on really well."

They both went on to attend the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff and officially started dating in 1998 when Eve was 20. After 15 years together, they tied the knot in a small ceremony in Italy's countryside that was so exclusive, it only had one guest – their then three-year-old daughter Matilda!

Eve and Bradley met when they were teenagers

"It was heaven on earth," the actress revealed. "It was in the most beautiful villa, we sat on a big wedding table, with crystal chandeliers above us and we had our own waiter. Matilda was just happily running around."

Does Eve Myles have children?

Together Eve and Bradley share two daughters: Matilda, now 11, and Siena, six. On 24 April, Eve announced via Instagram that she and Bradley are expecting their third child. "We would love to share with you all...baby No3 is well and truly on the way! #mamaandbumpenjoyingthesun," she captioned a photo of herself enjoying the sunshine.

The family relocated to Los Angeles for a few years after Matilda was born, living "literally underneath the Hollywood sign" for Eve's role in the US reboot of Torchwood but moved back to the Welsh capital of Cardiff shortly before welcoming Siena.

Chatting about the arrival of Siena back in 2014, Eve said: "We're so thrilled... We didn't know whether we were having a boy or girl but either way it wouldn't have mattered at all as long as everything was okay.

Eve is a proud mum-of-two

"Matilda was convinced it would be a little girl and came up with some very interesting names, including Jesus. But as we got married in Siena we felt that if it was a little girl we couldn't have named her anything else really."

What else is there to know about Eve Myles family?

Eve grew up in the Welsh town of Ystradgynlais to a Scottish father and Welsh mother. She has one older brother. After her parents split when she was three, her mother worked three jobs to support the family.

While Eve didn't see much of her father as a child as he suffered from alcoholism and spent a lot of time in recovery, he's been sober for over 20 years and the pair have now rekindled their relationship.

"He's always been a great dad – he has that ability to say helpful things," she said. "At times when I've been tempted to stay quiet when something's upsetting me, he's said, 'Flowers don't grow in the dark – voice your concerns', and it's helped so much."

