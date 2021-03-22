Chris and Rosie Ramsey stun fans with shock announcement

Rosie Ramsey has completely stunned her fans with the shock announcement that her and husband Chris have secretly moved home – not only during the middle of a pandemic, but also with their newborn baby Rafe, who was born in January.

GALLERY: Chris and Rosie's former home is insanely beautiful

Rosie's followers were in total disbelief when she dropped the bombshell on her Instagram page, and the comments came in thick and fast. Not only were the fans amazed by the fact the family were able to move so swiftly with a new baby, but their bewilderment came from the fact that the couple had only just redecorated many rooms in their former house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rosie Ramsey explains her rash decision to move home

One fan wrote: "Omg what! You literally just got your bathroom done ????" and another shared the dismay, writing: "What about the new bathroom?"

A third wrote: "But… those gorgeous new tiles in the bathroom??? How could you leave them [crying emoji]."

The post on Rosie's Instagram feed showed a room filled with boxes, with their son Robin climbing on top of them, a clear sign of the mammoth task they have taken on.

Chris and Rosie took this photograph inside their new home

READ: Chris and Rosie Ramsey reveal newborn baby has had treatment to fix his 'pointed' ears

MORE: 23 stars who gave birth in lockdown: Vogue Williams, Katy Perry & more

In her Instagram Stories, Rosie admitted it was "the worst timing ever" but as they had "wanted to move for years", they jumped at the chance when the perfect property came on the market.

The couple had just renovated their old house

As well as the utter shock and confusion, other followers were keen to see inside the new abode, with one writing: "Oh congratulations, please give us a tour or even better make a Ramsey home account xx."

Baby Rafe was born earlier this year

During the time at their previous Newcastle residence, the couple were always updating fans on their DIY efforts and various home purchases, and in the new house, Rosie has already shown off her new induction hob in her dreamy kitchen and her vintage-style radiators that she can’t get enough of. We can't wait to see more!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.