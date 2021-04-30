Call the Midwife introduces new star Megan Cusack - and she has a very famous family! Find out more about Megan's role in the hit show

Call the Midwife is set to welcome a new pupil midwife into their midst, Nancy Corrigan, who will be played by Megan Cusack, and we can't wait to see her in action!

MORE: Call the Midwife fans predict Trixie's future after 'heartbreaking' episode two

Chatting about her role, Megan, explained: "I think Nancy is a fab character. I love her. She definitely doesn't have a filter. She is erratic and not great with her studies. So when I was first reading the character description to my dad, he was like, 'Oh, so you’re not typecast at all!' He found it hilarious and said, 'That'll be easy for you!'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife is already filming Christmas special

"There's a lot more to her than she gives off when you first meet her, which is really exciting. Especially as an actor, it's thrilling to watch the progression of your character. I didn't know what was going to happen when I first started playing Nancy. And so that was probably one of the most exciting bits about it."

Megan will play Nancy

MORE: Call the Midwife fans share heartbreaking personal experiences

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George shares special memory of Nurse Trixie

Megan, who is the niece of Jeremy Irons and theatre star Sinéad Cusack, also revealed that there is midwifery in her family! She said: "My grandma was actually a midwife, and she's a big fan of the show. So when I got a part in it, she was the first person I told. She's delighted. She's over the moon that she's going to watch me as a midwife!"

Watchmen star Jeremy Irons is Megan's uncle

Chatting about her first day on set, she added: "Everyone's so gorgeous that I was put at ease straight away. Everyone's so warm and giving and welcoming. So I really enjoyed it. But I got home and I was absolutely wrecked. I felt like the day hadn't really happened because it was all so mad. But no, it was amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.