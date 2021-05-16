Everything you need to know about The Pursuit of Love star Lily James' love life The actress has had several high-profile relationships

We've been loving new period drama The Pursuit of Love, which stars former Downton Abbey actress Lily James.

In the three-part series, the 32-year-old actress plays the passionate and free-spirited Linda Radlett, who aspires to true love and consequently follows her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

But how much do you know about Lily's own love life? Keep reading to find out all about her current and past relationships...

Jack Fox

Lily dated Jack Fox, the younger brother of actor turned politician Laurence Fox in 2011. The couple parted ways on friendly terms, with Jack later saying in an interview that he would "never have a bad word for her".

Lily and actor Jack Fox in 2011

Matt Smith

Lily was in an on-off relationship with The Crown star Matt Smith, 37, for five years between 2014 and 2019. The two met on the set of comedy-horror film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and confirmed their romance a year later when they attended the red carpet premiere for Lily's Disney movie Cinderella.

Lily was in a relationship with The Crown's Matt Smith for five years

After splitting in December 2019, the pair reportedly attempted to reconcile in 2020 after spending lockdown together at their joint London home. However, the latest reports suggest they split for good not long after.

Chris Evans

The actress was linked to the Captain America star, 39, after the two were spotted at a club in Mayfair back in July 2020. They were also photographed eating ice cream together at a London park the same month - but it seems that it was only a fling as they haven't been seen together since.

Lily was linked to Marvel star Chris Evans in 2020

Dominic West

In 2020, Lily and her The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West sparked romance rumours after they were photographed looking cosy in Rome. Given that Dominic has been married to film producer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, the photographs caused a media storm.

Lily and her The Pursuit of Love co-star hit headlines last year

While Dominic and his wife put on a united front telling the press in the days following: "our marriage is strong and we are very much still together," Lily only recently broke her silence. When asked by The Guardian about the incident, she replied: "I'm not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."

Michael Shuman

As of 2021, Lily is dating Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman. The pair were first sighted together earlier this year, leaving a boutique Suffolk hotel on Valentine's Day weekend. Since then, they appear to have confirmed their relationship by proudly walking hand-in-hand in Michael's native Los Angeles.

Lily has been dating rocker Michael Shuman for a few months

