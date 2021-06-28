A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas gives us serious wanderlust with holiday snaps We're so jealous of the presenter!

A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas has shared some stunning snaps from her getaway to Portugal - and we are so jealous!

Sharing an album of gorgeous photos on Instagram, she captioned it: “Today was so much fun! (You’ll see just how much by my smile in the last pic!) Started by taking my PCR Covid - 19 test at Lisbon Airport, (my advice is book in advance… even if you get there and you’ve not booked, download the @synlabpt app and book there and then….).

“I then took the @telecabinelisboa Cable Car to the @oceanariodelisboa and back. Had a lovely lunch at @cantinho_do_avillez followed by a quick shop at @centro.vascodagama and as everything closes at 3:30pm on the weekend due to Covid, I made my way back to my hotel and am now chilling in the park reading my book…. Bliss.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Awesome pictures. So vibrant. Love your positivity post too,” while another added: “That smile is worth a 1000 miles.”

Scarlette has been a regular on the lifestyle program since 2015, where she helps hopeful house hunters find their dream property in sunnier climates. The presenter previously opened up about how she landed the job and revealed she has a very famous pair to thank. Speaking to the Express back in 2020, Scarlette revealed that Ant and Dec helped her during her early career.

Scarlette shared snaps from Lisbon

Scarlette, who had appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway in the past, said: "They said, 'If this is what you want to do you should focus on it. You should really do it.' So they got me a few meetings." The presenter went on to audition for A Place in the Sun and landed the role. It was their management that gave me a lot of advice and tips. I did my screen test and about ten days after that I found out that I got the job. It was amazing because I'd never done any presenting."

