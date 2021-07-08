Outlander's character has horrifying storyline in season six

Outlander previously confirmed that a new character will be joining Outlander for season five. Malva Christie is set to be played by Jessica Reynolds and will spell out serious trouble for the Fraser family.

While fans were delighted to welcome Jessica, alongside Mark Lewis and Alexander Vlahos, who will play Tom and Allan Christie respectively, plenty of book readers will have already realised what their arrival means for Jamie and Claire. Warning, potentially huge spoilers for season six ahead!

WATCH: Meet Malva Christie, the newest character in Outlander

In the novels, Malva arrives at Fraser's Ridge with her father and brother, and becomes Claire's apprentice, with the pair striking up something of a mother and daughter relationship. However, things take a dangerous turn after it is revealed that Malva is pregnant - and she says that Jamie is the father.

Malva works as an apprentice for Clair

Young Ian suggests that he or Bobby Higgins could be the father but Malva is murdered soon after, with Claire finding her. Claire is charged with the murder, but Tom Christie takes the blame, despite being innocent of the crime, telling Claire that Malva had previously tried to poison both him and Claire. Things get very 'Game of Thrones' when it is finally revealed that Malva's brother Allan was the true father of Malva's unborn child, who himself is killed by Ian.

Speaking about her role on the show's official Twitter account, Jessica said: "She's kind of in awe of Claire... she's heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she's like, 'Oh no, I'm more interested in her.' We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire... then lots of stuff gets in the way."

Speaking about the casting, one person wrote: "I can’t wait!! Malva in the book is crazy!! I excited to see how she plays her role." Another added: "I’d say welcome but as a book reader that’s a tentative statement."

