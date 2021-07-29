Maisie Williams breaks silence on Sophie Turner friendship after fall out rumours Maisie opened up about their time together on Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams joined the Table Manners podcast earlier this week for a chat, and opened up about her friendship with Sophie Turner.

Fans of the pair, who have been best pals since meeting as youngsters on the set of Game of Thrones, have been concerned that the pair are no longer speaking after Sophie’s wedding photos showed no sign of her former co-star, despite previously confirming that Maisie was meant to be the maid of honour.

It was also reported that the Arya actress hasn't yet met Sophie and Joe's first child together, sparking speculation that the pals have drifted apart.

The pair have been close friends for years

Although Maisie didn’t reference her current relationship with Sophie, she did say that the X-Men star was her “favourite person” on the set of the fantasy series, explaining: “She played my sister so we were like sisters. We got the role at the same time and we grew up on the show together and it was so amazing to have another person who was going through it at the same time because I think I just would have, it would have been too much otherwise.”

She added that the experience felt overwhelming at times, saying: “In retrospect, yes, but at the time, I kind of just felt like how everyone felt you know, overwhelmed at a lot of things, but I just got very anxious in public settings all the time. Now, I feel like I’ve had a big break from it and I’m much better with public-facing.”

