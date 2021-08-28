Diddy shares rare clip of lookalike daughters - and we’re obsessed with their matching outfits

Diddy has shared several clips of himself enjoying a night out in Venice with his daughters, Chance, 15, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 14. In the clips, which see the teenagers matching in leopard dresses, the family are enjoying a beautiful evening out in Venice.

In one clip, Diddy can be heard saying: “We are here in Venice, what's up ladies! Says what's up!” They were later filmed eating in a restaurant, as the girls convince their dad to try some steak tartare for the first time - which he wasn’t a fan of!

WATCH: Diddy has been enjoying Venice with his family

Putting his arms around the arms in another video, he said: “We’re gonna go on a gondola tomorrow, then the cathedral… we’re just coming to you live with a little bit of love!”

The rapper is very close to his daughters and recently posed for a father-daughter photoshoot with them. He shared behind-the-scenes footage from the special day, writing: “I'm so proud of my Queens. They did such a great job on the @vanityfair shoot. I'm so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can't even explain! I'm one of the luckiest men in the world!!”

Diddy with his three daughters

Diddy shared four of his six children with the late Kimberly Porter, including his adopted son Quincy, Christian and twins D’Lila and Jessie. Kimberly tragically passed away in 2018, and in his eulogy, Diddy said: “I just want to say to my kids, Justin, Christian, D’Lila, Jessie, Chance and the other man in the house, Quincy: Your mother instilled in me this, and I pledge in front of everybody right now that I will always be there for you. I will always take care of you.”

