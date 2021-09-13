A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares throwback from early days on show She shared a photo from her early days on A Place in the Sun

Jasmine Harman has previously shared a fun throwback photo from her early days as a presenter on A Place in the Sun - and fans were quick to point out that the TV star hasn't aged a day! The 45-year-old presenter took to Instagram back in 2020 to post the old snap, which shows her barefoot and grinning on a beach.

She captioned the photo: "Guess the year? And for a bonus point, guess the location too???? #flashbackfriday to those carefree days!" It wasn't long before the mother-of-two's social media followers rushed to the comment section of her post to point out how little the TV star has changed.

"Judging by how good you look ... yesterday!", one commented. Another follower wrote: "You've not changed since 2004. That photo is probably 20 years old for all I know." A third added: "It could've been yesterday, you don't change."

The presenter recently opened up to her Instagram followers about her feelings over a "painful" and "disruptive" year in a candid post.

Alongside a selfie taken during shooting for the Channel 4 show, she wrote: "I sat watching the sunset this evening. Contemplating everything that has happened and is still going on this year. It's been unsettling, disruptive, painful at times, confusing and thought provoking."

She continued: "It got me thinking that although we have little control over things going on in the world, we can control our own responses to them. Instead of getting stressed/ upset/ worried/ angry/ frustrated etc. we can choose to react differently.

"I began to think of the things I am grateful for and there are so many. Plus I can be kind, and brave, I can be proud of so many things and people, I can believe in myself and others, I can love. I'm getting all deep and meaningful, but it was quite a profound moment!"

Jasmine has presented the A Place in the Sun since 2004 and has been fortunate to get away this summer to film a new series. The TV show is still just as popular today as it was then, and has recently started airing at primetime on Sunday evenings on

