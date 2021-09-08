One Chicago trailer teases heartbreaking major change for fans Is this the last time we'll see Boden?

With two weeks until the new seasons of One Chicago franchise returns, fans were treated to a first look teaser trailer during the America's Got Talent commercial on Tuesday.

The teaser kicked off with the cast of Chicago Fire gathered in front of Firehouse 51 as Chief Boden says: "We'll always be a family."

The speech - and the resigned faces of the crew - hints that Boden, who heads up the team and is played by British actor Eamonn Walker, may be leaving the firehouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo's behind-the-scene video on season 10

As fans will remember, Boden was given an incredible opportunity to advance his career in the season nine finale as he was offered the role of Deputy District Chief.

While it seemed that he was not keen to take on the role, at the end of the episode, viewers saw him call up Deputy Commissioner Gloria Hill, played by Nicole Brooks, to tell her his decision - a decision that viewers at home were not privy to.

Boden's voice can also be heard over the final scenes, as he shares: "We'll always look out for each other."

Firehouse 51 are told the news

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans saw Chicago Med's Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) calling on Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) to remember he has a "fire" in him - perhaps calling on him to reconsider his love of medicine after the fallout of his decision to cover-up Dr Natalie Manning's major ethics violation.

Later in the clip Jason Beghe's Detective Hank Voight - of Chicago PD - tells his team in an impassioned plea that the only thing that matters is "saving her life"; fans of the show saw officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squarciati) shot and left in critical condition after she was kidnapped.

Will Kim make it out alive?

The teaser ended with Detective Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Fleuger) at Kim's hospital bedside and holding her hand; the two had ended their romance after a series of ups and downs, but in season eight fans saw Kim name Adam the legal custodian of her adopted daughter Makayla.

Smaller scenes also showed firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) - who was left drowning during the season nine cliffhanger finale - and Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett being comforted by Lieutenant Christopher Hermann (David Egenberg).

One Chicago returns to screens on Wednesday 22 September at 8/7c on NBC

