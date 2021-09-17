Did Brooklyn 99's ending live up to the hype? Fans react The police sitcom's last ever episode aired on Thursday night

Brooklyn 99 has finally come to an end. The hit NBC police comedy aired its last ever episode on Thursday night and went out on a high.

The special hour-long finale saw Jake, Terry, Captain Holt and the rest of the 99 took part in one final heist to commemorate Amy's last day at the precinct after her big promotion in the previous episode.

Shortly after, fans took to social media to give their verdict, and it seems that while they were all devastated that the show has reached its conclusion, they were in agreement that the episode had a "perfect ending".

One person tweeted: "Every good thing comes to an end. So did one of my favorite show. The most light-hearted and perfect ending, I could ever wish for. NINE NINEEE!!"

"I'm heartbroken but on the other hand im so incredibly happy I got to enjoy this show until the very end," wrote another fan. "It never disappointed and I never got bored of it, I truly loved it til the end and it's been so long since that happened. It's been such a fun ride."

A third added: "It's rare that I ever enjoy the series finale of any show but the ending of B99 was perfect."

The episode featured the 99 taking on one last hesit

Some of the show's cast and crew also took to Twitter to share their reactions. Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords, wrote: "What an adventure!! This show has meant so much to me over the years and I know it means a lot to all of you. Thank you, lots of love, and NINE-NINE FOREVER!!!! #Brooklyn99".

Captain Raymond Holt actor Andre Braugher added: "What can I say? Words cannot express how much you all mean to me and how proud I am that #Brooklyn99 means so much to all of you. It's been nothing but a pleasure and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

News of the show's cancellation came in February. At the time, the show's co-creator Dan Goor said on Twitter: "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve."

He later added in a statement: "Ending the show was a difficult decision but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long."

There's no news yet on when the last season will land on Netflix for international fans, but watch this space!

