Call the Midwife hints at the return of beloved character - and fans are thrilled

Call the Midwife fans are eagerly awaiting the new series of the BBC drama. And now that production is well underway for series 11's return on Christmas day, the countdown is officially on.

But there's one more character who the writer and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, has hinted could also be making a comeback to TV screens.

Comedian and actress Miranda Hart played the role of Matron Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, commonly known as Chummy, from the show's beginning in 2012 until 2015.

And now, Heidi has stated that she would be keen to welcome the character back to the story in the future. Speaking to the Daily Mail before the tenth anniversary series began in April, Heidi admitted: "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy."

In the show, Chummy left Nonnatus House in series four to work in a different mother and baby unit. Following the departure from the drama series, Miranda spoke about the prospect of returning one day. "Maybe Chummy can come back in the next series an enlightened, crazed 60s hippy, having an affair with Paul McCartney," she told the Mirror.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Chummy's return was circulating on social media when the BBC aires series ten earlier this year, and it seems fans are loving the idea.

Could Miranda be back as Chummy?

One person tweeted enthusiastically: "YEEEEEESSSS!! One of the best characters!! And Peter the Policeman." Another seemed to be asking the actress directly, tweeting: "Pleeeeeaaase Miranda!!!!"

Although Chummy is yet to reappear on Call the Midwife, viewers are still devoted to the show and were introduced to a brand new face last season – Megan Cusack.

The actress, who comes from a very famous family (her uncle is Oscar-winning actor, Jeremey Irons), plays the part of Nancy Corrigan – a new recruit to Nonnatus House, who makes quite the impression on the other midwives.

Megan opened up about her excitement at joining the beloved series: "There's a lot more to her than she gives off when you first meet her, which is really exciting. Especially as an actor, it's thrilling to watch the progression of your character. I didn't know what was going to happen when I first started playing Nancy. And so that was probably one of the most exciting bits about it."

