Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud reveals why participants ignore his advice on show 

Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud has opened up about the ins and outs of his role on the hit architectural show, and revealed that in 25 years, not one participant has ever listened to his advice while trying to build their dream home.

Chatting to the Radio Times earlier this year, he said: "It’s my job to be a therapist. You know that when you go to a therapist they never give you any advice, all they do is ask you questions so you come to conclusions yourself? Well, it’s the same with me.

"I try and say, ‘You should do this, you should ring up that person, why don’t you do this as it would be so much easier,’ and for nearly 25 years now, no one has ever taken my advice. They completely ignore it.

"They say, ‘We know you have seen hundreds of projects, and we have heard you say things again and again but we are going to ignore all that because we think this is going to be perfect.’"

He continued: "And what I love about that response is that it embodies hope, it embodies optimism, that zealous position of, ‘We are right, we are doing the right thing.’ And of course, then it goes wrong. That’s human nature."

Kevin has previously opened up about his own home but revealed that you don't be seeing it in a hurry.

Speaking in an interview back in 2010, he told the Daily Mail: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique."

