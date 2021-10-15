Strictly newcomer Nikita Kuzmin reveals new project - and fans are so excited We can’t wait to see it!

New Strictly professional Nikita Kuzmin will be joining his fellow castmates on the UK tour of the West End smash hit show Here Come The Boys.

The 23-year-old dancer will join fellow Strictly stars Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Pasha Kovalev, and Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual for the 28-date tour which will take place between June 15 and July 24 2022.

Nikita spoke of his excitement at joining the tour in an official statement: "I had heard all about this show from some of my fellow Strictly professionals. I cannot wait to be part of it.

"From what I’ve heard, the energy and excitement created on stage is electric, and I cannot wait to visit different parts of the UK with such an impressive production."

Nadia and Graziano both took to Instagram to announce the tour and fans have gone wild! One person responded to Graziano’s post, saying: "Excited beyond words to see you and Giada perform live," while another added: "This looks like the best line up yet!"

Nadiya and Graziano both took to Instagram to announce the tour

A third person wrote: "YAY! Amazing news, can’t wait!"

Who is Nikita Kuzmin?

Nikita is the latest heart-throb to join the Strictly Come Dancing cast this year. Born in Ukraine, he moved to Italy when he was nine, before moving to Germany when he was 18. Before joining the hit BBC show, he was a professional dancer on Germany’s version of Strictly.

Nikita has been paired with social media influencer and daughter of Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay, and the pair are already a fan favourite to win. Talking about their partnership, Tilly said: "I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher. I thought we’d get on, but we’ve surprised ourselves with just how well we have.

Tilly and Nikita have become a fan favourite

"He’s a very supportive teacher – he’s good at making me feel good about my dancing, which is the best thing because I was quite a self-conscious and embarrassed dancer when I first started, but now I feel comfortable with him."

While Nikita added: "Tilly has been the best student I could ever wish for for my first partner on Strictly. There couldn’t have been a better match. We’re getting on so well – we’re laughing a lot but also she knows when I snap my fingers and it’s time to concentrate, she’s fully in it."

