Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati teases major new love interest for fan favorite

Chicago PD fans are in for a treat on Wednesday as LaRoyce Hawkins' Officer Kevin Atwater will finally find love after nine seasons - and co-star Marina Squerciati is over the moon.

"YOU GUYS," she exclaimed alongside a picture of the pair together, adding: "Atwater finds love tonight on #ChicagoPD!! Tonight is the night!"

WATCH: Atwater find love - but nothing is that simple

Marina's character Officer Kim Burgess and Atwater have been partnered up on the force for many years, and Atwater has seen her fall in and out of love with Detective Adam Ruzek, and adopt a child.

However, it's finally time for Atwater to explore a romantic relationship - and for the first time in PD history, it will be one taking place outside of the precinct.

"You’ll see something unique from the type of love that we’ve told [on the show] historically. Most of the love that we see is blue, between partners," he told TV Insider.

"But this is something different. This love isn’t blue at all. It’s very Black and it’s layered. And [it has] nuances that I think Chicago culture will appreciate, how we meet each other."

Atwater and Celeste's romance is 'very Black and it’s layered'

Atwater will meet and fall for Celeste, played by Amanda Payton, and he shared that their relationship is bonded by "protest art".

But it's not going to be plain sailing - it never is on Chicago PD - and Atwater soon reveals to his friends that he hasn't told Celeste he's a cop. And soon she gets caught up in a case the intelligence team is working on.

"We find ourselves discovering how difficult it is to be a Black cop in the city of Chicago," he shared. "It can take a toll on you. Atwater’s an example of that difficulty."

Atwater and Ruzek both care for Kim

Elsewhere, things will also be strained for Marina's Kim Burgess as she continues to recover from the shocking kidnapping and attack at the end of season eight.

Ruzek has been attempting to help her, and it's unclear if they will ever find their way back to each other.

"It's two people who love each other and are trying to find their way, and sometimes they are more intimate than others, but it's a very adult relationship," Patrick John Fleuger shared with HELLO!

One Chicago airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC

