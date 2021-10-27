Great British Bake Off star has fans emotional with farewell letter

The worst thing about The Great British Bake Off is that someone always has to go home at the end of the episode, and Wednesday's episode saw the lovely Amanda saying goodbye to the tent after lagging behind on Pastry Week.

Posting a letter about her experience via Bake Off's official Twitter account, Amanda wrote: "Taking part in this year's Bake Off has been an incredible experience. I developed such a tight bond with the other bakers, they feel like family. I have made friends with the most wonderful people, both bakers and crew that I am sure will last a lifetime.

"Soggy bottoms, saggy pies and wonky mini rolls are just part of the journey. It is an emotional rollercoaster but certainly one that I would recommend to any keen baker. I am sad to be leaving but so proud and happy for my friend that remain. Who do I think should win? Who knows, it's like trying to pick a favourite child - absolutely impossible. Big love."

Amanda wrote a sweet letter for fans

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Very sad to see Amanda go, she had such a genuine kind warmth!! I hate that anyone has to leave," while another added: "You brought an amazing energy to the tent, and I really appreciate your designs. I can see that rocking horse standing up!"

Viewers were loving Amanda on the show, with another writing: "Amanda is still smiling after that bake! And that’s what it is all about, enjoying the time in the tent whatever happens to the bake! Isn’t it???" Another joked: "Obsessed with the fact George looked all set to be eliminated and Amanda decided to swoop in and say "Hold my slowly collapsing pie."

