Dianne Buswell and Robert Webb exited from Strictly Come Dancing earlier than hoped this year as Robert had to pull out due to his previous heart condition.

DISCOVER: Dianne Buswell's relatable daily diet revealed: what the Strictly dancer eats in a day

The pair pulled out shortly after Movies Week, in which they entertained fans with their Muppets-themed Quickstep, and before they could reveal what their next dance would have been. But during a fan Q+A on Tuesday, the professional dancer was asked what style of dance the pair would have performed had they been able to continue in the competition, and she finally revealed what fans had been wondering for weeks.

In answer to the question, the pro dancer revealed: "We were going to be doing a Couple's Choice, Jazz."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell surprises Robert Webb with amazing Strictly-themed cake

Couple's Choice was introduced in the show's sixteenth series, originally under the guise of contemporary, jazz and street. However, this series has been playing around with the format as Greg Wise was able to dance a disco routine for his Couple's Choice.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shares glimpse inside spooky date night with Joe Sugg

MORE: Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in emotional post on Strictly dance dreams

Dianne has danced several Couple's Choice routines with her partners, always focusing on the street style, and we are gutted that we'll never see what she and Robert would have done with this routine.

Dianne shared the couple's intended dance

In a statement following his elimination, Robert explained: "Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

MORE: Joe Sugg breaks silence following Dianne Buswell and Robert Webb's sad exit from Strictly

SEE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg melt hearts with adorable baby photo of niece

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Dianne had previously opened up about their early elimination

Shortly after the announcement, Dianne paid tribute to the comedian on Instagram, writing: "Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all.

READ: Janette Manrara reveals the real reason why Giovanni and Rose received a perfect score on Halloween week

SEE: Strictly fans are praising Adam Peaty for sweet hidden mics moment

"Although I know we had more up our sleeves, Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. Thank you to everybody who supported us this series it means the absolute world."

Elsewhere in the Q+A, Dianne was asked which of the judges she would most like to dance with, to which she responded with several clips of her dancing with Anton du Beke.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.