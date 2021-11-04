Is new Netflix film Army of Thieves worth the watch? See what viewers have been saying about the film here...

Brand new action flick Army of Thieves only landed on Netflix recently and has already skyrocketed to the top trending films - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying...

The thriller is set a few years before Zac Synder's Army of the Dead and reveals how one of the franchise's main characters, Dieter, becomes recruited into a gang of bank robbers and starts his criminal life.

WATCH: Army of Thieves is a prequel to zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead

As the official synopsis reads: "In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Taking to Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the film. One wrote: "#ArmyOfThieves was so good. It was full of fun and so much heart. I can just tell that Matthias had such a great time directing this movie; and how much he and the rest of the crew enjoyed making it."

Will you be giving Army of Thieves a watch?

Another viewer appreciated the film's attention to detail and wrote: "One thing that I really loved in #ArmyofThieves which might go unnoticed was the costume design and hair styles, it was just such a cool detail in the film. Props to the designers and stylists."

A third added: "Absolutely loved #ArmyOfThieves A top tier prequel to #ArmyOfTheDead and such an interesting back story to Dieter. A cheesy heist flick that doesn't take itself too seriously. @missnemmanuel stole the show, hope she reunites with Dieter for #PlanetOfTheDead."

Meanwhile, Army of Thieves has also got viewers talking as two of the movie's stars are dating in real life. Ruby O. Fee, who stars as Korina, and Matthias Schweighöfer, who directed the flick and also who plays Ludwig Diete, are in a relationship. The couple struck up a romance in 2019, prior to the film's production, and often share sweet photos of each other on social media.

