Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever.

Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino and a chic Zara knit, Holly mixed designer and high street like a pro. Her grey polka dot mini was perfectly paired with her on-trend top, which boasted sweet broderie detailing and a ruffled collar.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby unveils new project

The look was naturally set off with one of the hero pieces from the jewellery collab, the stunning 'Diamond Crescent Moon & Spinning Star' necklace, which retails for £450.

Holly has teamed up with one of her favourite jewellery designers for the 12-piece collection, which is inspired by the moon, sky and stars.

Holly modelled her new Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collab

If you're looking to recreate Holly's exact look, we've tracked down her skirt online. It's a timeless designer buy you can wear time and time again - and how cute is the polka dot detail?

Skirt-Culotte, £850, Valentino

It's been a busy few weeks for the blonde beauty, who launched her new lifestyle brand Wylde Moon in September. She's also been promoting her new autobiography, Reflections, with a string of media appearances.

On Friday, Holly showed off another stunning fashion pick, modelling a leather midi skirt from Alexa Chung. She paired the item with a white shirt from Pure Collection and a smart grey coat by Bella Freud.

The This Morning star modelled a leather skirt on Friday

Sharing the look with her seven million followers, Holly wrote: "Morning… busy Friday… up and out this morning…

"Talking about my book Reflections… Joining the brilliant @zoetheball on @bbcradio2 at 7:40, then the dream team @noholdenback and @jamie.theakston on @thisisheart at 8:10 and finally chatting to the lovely @sampinkham on @virginradiouk at 9:30".

