Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

The This Morning star looked beautiful as ever

Kate Thomas

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever.

Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino and a chic Zara knit, Holly mixed designer and high street like a pro. Her grey polka dot mini was perfectly paired with her on-trend top, which boasted sweet broderie detailing and a ruffled collar.

The look was naturally set off with one of the hero pieces from the jewellery collab, the stunning 'Diamond Crescent Moon & Spinning Star' necklace, which retails for £450.

Holly has teamed up with one of her favourite jewellery designers for the 12-piece collection, which is inspired by the moon, sky and stars.

Holly modelled her new Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collab

If you're looking to recreate Holly's exact look, we've tracked down her skirt online. It's a timeless designer buy you can wear time and time again - and how cute is the polka dot detail?

Skirt-Culotte, £850, Valentino

It's been a busy few weeks for the blonde beauty, who launched her new lifestyle brand Wylde Moon in September. She's also been promoting her new autobiography, Reflections, with a string of media appearances.

On Friday, Holly showed off another stunning fashion pick, modelling a leather midi skirt from Alexa Chung. She paired the item with a white shirt from Pure Collection and a smart grey coat by Bella Freud.

The This Morning star modelled a leather skirt on Friday

Sharing the look with her seven million followers, Holly wrote: "Morning… busy Friday… up and out this morning…

"Talking about my book Reflections… Joining the brilliant @zoetheball on @bbcradio2 at 7:40, then the dream team @noholdenback and @jamie.theakston on @thisisheart at 8:10 and finally chatting to the lovely @sampinkham on @virginradiouk at 9:30".

