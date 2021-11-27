Gogglebox's Jenny looks unrecognisable in epic 80's throwback

Their hilarious on-screen friendship has made Jenny and Lee firm favourites among Gogglebox audiences, and this week fans were left in utter disbelief after an unearthed photo from Jenny's younger years was shared on social media.

In the photo, the 65-year-old looks almost unrecognisable in an appropriately '80s get-up of glamorous gold hoop earrings and permed hair. The snap was shared on their joint Instagram account however, it was clear that it was Lee behind the post. "She's going to go mad at me," he wrote, followed by a string of laughing face emojis. "Jenny with the 80's perm." Scroll down to see it for yourself!

Their thousands of followers were quick to react, and many left comments below the post to say how they once had a similar hairdo.

"Hey, we all did it. If you didn't have a perm in the 80s were you even there?" someone commented while another added: "Don't knock the perm I had one in the 80s and I'm a man. Anyway, Jenny looks great!" A third fan added: "Haha. She needs to show us one of you now!"

Jenny looked fabulous in the throwback snap

While we wait for Jenny to get her revenge on Lee, fans can delight in knowing there is at least one old photo of Lee circulating on social media. In the photo, Lee and Jenny can be seen posing while on a cruise back in 2004. Jenny looks glamorous in a black dress holding a small bouquet of flowers, while Lee stands with his arm around her, looking dapper in a black suit jacket and white shirt.

The best friends from Hull met more than two decades ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. The pair have been appearing on Channel 4's reality show since 2014, filming from inside Lee's holiday caravan in Sand le Mere.

Jenny and Lee met almost 20 years ago

Jenny and Lee, 52, are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film the last series of Gogglebox, leaving their respective partners at home. Jenny is married to husband Ryan, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 26 years.

Last year, former Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander revealed that Jenny had caused "chaos" since arriving at Lee's caravan park to self-isolate. She told the Telegraph: "Lee openly admits that Jenny has caused chaos since her arrival. He told me she'd put up a washing line, and the gardener, not knowing it was there, came round the corner on his drivable lawnmower and went straight through it.

She continued: "Not only did he get a mouthful of Jenny's knickers but ended up dragging them, and a few of her bras halfway round the caravan park."

