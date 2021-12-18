Gogglebox viewers left disappointed by latest episode - find out why Are you a fan of the Channel 4 programme?

Sitting down to watch new episodes of Gogglebox is how many TV fans love to end the week, but sadly many viewers were left disappointed after tuning into the latest Celebrity edition of the Channel 4 show.

It seems viewers were hoping to see the likes of Denise van Outen, Micah Richards and more hit the sofa once again to give their thoughts on the week's biggest TV moments but instead, were met with a highlights episode compiled from moments from the most recent series.

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers grossed out by moment

Many fans took to Twitter to share their frustration. One wrote: "So has #Gogglebox finished until 2022??? Showing the repeat of the celebrity one it seems..."

Another miffed viewer added: The only thing more disappointing than a Celebrity episode of #Gogglebox is a celebrity highlights episode from the past year. Rubbish," while a third said: "Repeat?!?! Friday night ruined."

The latest episode of Celebrity Gogglebox was a highlights episode

However, others very much enjoyed rewatching some of the very best moments from the most recent run of Celebrity Gogglebox episodes in aid of Stand Up 2 Cancer. As one said after tuning in: "I forgot how funny the shower scene in Sex/Life was," while plenty more shared their favourite moments from the episode.

Viewers will also be treated to a 'Best of 2021' episode featuring the regular cast, including the likes of brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie, South Londoners Marcus and Mica and the Siddiqui family on Christmas Day. The extra special two-hour long highlights episode will air on Saturday 25 December at 9.15pm.

As for those wondering when new episode will air, you're in luck as fan favourites Jenny and Lee recently revealed that they will be back filming very soon. Sharing a festive message to their Instagram followers earlier this week, they announced that filming is set to commence in February 2022.

