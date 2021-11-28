I'm a Celebrity romances: all the stars that got together in the jungle TOWIE stars are particularly fond of finding love…

I'm a Celebrity might be best known for its gruesome trials and Ant and Dec's hilarious banter, but in the past, the campsite has also seen some unlikely romances play out.

But how many do you remember? From Katie Price and Peter Andre's love story to Mark Wright and Emily Scott's hot and heavy massage sessions – these are the best jungle romances in the ITV show's history.

Katie Price and Peter Andre, 2004

Katie Price might have had a boyfriend when she went into the jungle, but that didn't stop her from forming perhaps the most iconic I'm a Celebrity romance of all time with singer Peter Andre. The two married a mere year after leaving the jungle and went on to have two children together before divorcing in 2009.

Marc Bannerman and Cerys Matthews, 2007

Marc Bannerman is best known for playing fan favourite Gianni di Marco on EastEnders, while many will know Cerys Matthews from her days in Welsh band Catatonia. The pair hit it off in the jungle and continued to date for four months after the ITV show ended, but ended things for good towards the end of 2008.

Mark Wright and Emily Scott, 2011

Mark Wright is one of TOWIE's most famous faces, while model Emily Scott is known for strutting her stuff on the runways. While in the jungle, the pair exchanged massages and had more than one flirty conversation.

When Emily left the show, she revealed that she did indeed have a crush on Mark and couldn't wait to be reunited with him back in the UK, but Mark told The Sun at the time that there was nothing more to it than a "friendly flirt".

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton, 2013

Mark might have been the first TOWIE star to set romance rumours alight by dishing out massages in the jungle, but he certainly wasn't the last. Joey Essex was quick to help his campmate - model Amy Willerton - unwind with a massage, and their chemistry even caused Rebecca Adlington to blurt out: "I can't take the sexual tension anymore!" The pair dated briefly after the show, but sadly, their romance didn't last long.

Ferne McCann and George Shelley, 2015

Their flirting was one of the most memorable things about this entire season of I'm a Celebrity, and TOWIE star Ferne McCann seemed smitten with Union J singer George Shelley during their time Down Under. Despite going on a string of dates once the series wrapped, the two decided to just remain friends.

Spencer Matthews and Vicky Pattison, 2015

In the same series that Ferne and George got close, MIC's Spencer Matthews and Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattinson also set tongues wagging – even though Spencer was only in the jungle for three days! The two reality stars actually dated for an impressive seven months after I'm a Celebrity ended, but it wasn't to be, and Spencer moved on with wife Vogue Williams, with whom he shares little Theodore.

Georgia Toffolo and Jack Maynard, 2017

MIC star Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle this year, but not before showing off her chemistry with YouTuber Jack Maynard. Jack left the show after just a couple of days, but the pair stayed in touch.

Although they have never confirmed their romance, they often shared photos of each other on social media once the show ended, leading many to believe they were an item.

