Gogglebox viewers delighted as new Siddiqui family member joins show

Gogglebox viewers were delighted when they spotted a new Siddiqui family member join the show! While Sid and his sons Umar, Baasit and Raza usually take it in turns to appear on the show, Sid's grandson Theo made his first ever appearance – and was simply adorable!

In the clip, Baasit's son Theo was tucking into a bowl of ice cream while surrounded by his family, who were all impressed when he offered some of his to his 'unc', Umar. Cute! The toddler was then asked to take his bowl to his grandma, who doesn't appear on the show, but dropped both the bowl and the spoon onto the floor as the trio laughed, with Baasit saying: "I asked for too much."

WATCH: Welcome to the show, Theo!

Fans are always full of praise for the Siddiqui family, who are firm favourites on the show. One person tweeted Sid, writing: "Loving #Gogglebox tonight @goggleboxsid your on fire tonight, making me proper belly laugh with your one liners." Another person added: "The Siddiquis are the heart and soul of #Gogglebox."

Baasit shares two children with his partner, Melissa, and recently shared gorgeous snaps of Theo following a photography session. He captioned the photos: "This beautiful little man is growing up so fast. @melissasiddiqui & I can’t believe the photographer at nursery managed to make Theodore smile this much. Love you little man. #proudparents #nurseryphotos #toddlersofinstagram #keepsmiling #cute."

Are you a fan of the Siddiqui family?

Melissa added: "Honestly don’t know how the nursery photographer got Theodore to pose like this. Cutest photos ever! Love them all."

The pair also share a daughter, Amelia, who Baasit recently revealed won a swimming competition at school. Sharing a photo of Amelia smiling with her certificate, he wrote: "She’s had to isolate for close to 20 days and because of that she missed her last few days of school. It also meant she hasn’t been able to go swimming for over three weeks. Today was Amelia’s first session back and although she was anxious and nervous, she went and swam one hundred metres (five lengths)."

