Kristen Stewart rocks surprising new look at 2021 Gotham Awards

Oscar hopeful Kristen Stewart rocked a surprising look on Monday - a Barbie pink column gown.

Spencer review: Kristen's majestic Diana is an awards frontrunner

The actress, known for her love of suits and sneakers, wore the elegant outfit at the 2021 Gotham Awards where she was honored with the special Performer Tribute award.

The strapless column gown with a thigh-high slit was designed by August Getty Atelier.

The 31-year-old paired it with neon orange strappy sandals, styled her hair in a bow-shaped bun, and rocked a retro make-up look with a dramatic cat-eye and nude lip.

The awards are the first stop on the awards season calendar; Kristen is considered the frontrunner for best actress at the 2022 Oscars for her role as Diana Spencer in Pablo Larrain's Spencer.

However, she surprised fans recently when she claimed she didn't "give a [expletive'] about speculation.

"The Oscars are such a funny thing," she said during Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

"There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence—what we’re looking at, what we care about.

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other."

At the ceremony Maggie Gyllenhaal was the big winner of the night with her directorial debut The Lost Daughter winning four awards at the Gotham awards.

Written and directed by Maggie, the film stars her husband Peter Skarsgard, Dakota Johnson, Oliva Colman and Paul Mescal.

Based on Elena Ferrante's novel, the psychological drama follows the story of a woman who becomes obsessed with a mother and her daughter during a vacation.

