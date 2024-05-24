Celebrity Gogglebox cast: 2024's rumoured line-up

After impressing show bosses on Gogglebox's Stand-Up to Cancer special in autumn last year, it's thought that the father-son duo will be returning for the new series – but this time, with Bobby's younger brother Freddie.

Speaking about their appearance in the charity special, Jeff and Bobby explained that it was a cause "incredibly close" to their hearts following the death of Bobby's mum Jade Goody from cervical cancer in 2009.

"I'm really looking forward to being on Celebrity Gogglebox with my dad," Bobby said ahead of his stint.

"It's for a great cause, I can't wait to just sit down in front of the TV and relax for once. It's been a long time since we've sat in front of the TV and done nothing together."