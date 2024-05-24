Celebrity Gogglebox cast: 2024's rumoured line-up

We're counting down the days until Celebrity Gogglebox returns to our screens. The celebrity spin-off of Channel 4's hit reality programme is reportedly returning on June 7. But which famous faces will be settling down in front of the telly this time around?
Here are all the stars rumoured to be appearing in season six.
1/7
Mel B and her daughter Phoenix Chi
Mel B – aka Scary Spice – has reportedly signed up to appear in the new series alongside her 25-year-old daughter, Phoenix Chi.
It will mark the first time the mother-daughter pairing has teamed up for a TV programme.
So far, Mel, 48, has remained tight-lipped over whether the rumours are true. It looks like fans will just have to tune in to find out!
2/7
Jeff and Bobby Brazier
After impressing show bosses on Gogglebox's Stand-Up to Cancer special in autumn last year, it's thought that the father-son duo will be returning for the new series – but this time, with Bobby's younger brother Freddie.
Speaking about their appearance in the charity special, Jeff and Bobby explained that it was a cause "incredibly close" to their hearts following the death of Bobby's mum Jade Goody from cervical cancer in 2009.
"I'm really looking forward to being on Celebrity Gogglebox with my dad," Bobby said ahead of his stint.
"It's for a great cause, I can't wait to just sit down in front of the TV and relax for once. It's been a long time since we've sat in front of the TV and done nothing together."
3/7
Martin and Roman Kemp
Popular father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp are reportedly reuniting on the sofa in the new series. Martin, who's best known as a member of the pop band Spandau Ballet, has appeared on the show alongside his son since 2019.
Former Capital FM host Roman revealed the sweet reason for joining the line-up during a chat with Metro in 2022. "Gogglebox I do because it's with my dad.
"The reason I chose Gogglebox is that I know that when I'm older and when he's not here anymore, I can say to my kids and my grandkids, 'This is the relationship I had with my dad.' So that's why I do it."
4/7
Fearne Cotton and Gok Wan
Presenter Fearne Cotton and fashion guru Gok Wan are also thought to be appearing in the new episodes. The pair made their debut together back in 2022.
While Fearne is best known for presenting shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2, as well as her podcast, Happy Place, Gok rose to prominence as the host of the 2006 show How To Look Good Naked.
5/7
Rylan Clark
Former X-Factor star Rylan Clark will reportedly return to our screens in season six. The TV presenter, who's known for winning Celebrity Big Brother and for his stints on This Morning and Supermarket Sweep, has previously appeared alongside his mother Linda.
6/7
Clare Balding
Broadcaster Claire Balding joined the line-up in 2021, and while she didn't appear in the 2022 series, the TV star returned in 2023 and is thought to be back for the new series.
The 53-year-old, who is known for her various presenting gigs on Channel 4, BT Sport, and Crufts, has been joined by her wife Alice Arnold in previous seasons.
7/7
Gyles Brandreth
Former Conservative MP and This Morning star Gyles Brandreth is no doubt a fan favourite on the show. The 76-year-old has previously been joined by Sheila Hancock, Maureen Lipman, and Dame Joanna Lumley on his sofa, and is thought to be back on our screens in the upcoming series. But who will appear alongside the broadcaster? We'll have to wait and see!