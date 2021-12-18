Caitriona Balfe shares heartfelt picture to promote sustainable period pants

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has shared a selfie in her underwear to help combat period poverty. The Irish actress took to social media to post a black and white mirror selfie which saw her wearing sustainable period panties and a breton-stripe jumper.

"Let’s talk about pants. Period!" the mom-of-one captioned the post, sharing that she is "obsessed" with the Period Company, founded by celebrity stylist Kara Welch. "These are not only amazing for a sustainable period but they saved me for my postpartum recovery," revealed Caitriona.

"And, for the next 24 hrs we are teaming up to match every purchase made to give products to several UK women’s refuges to help combat period poverty," she continued.

"Not an ad - just something that is so easy to do in my own life that has a huge impact! Less waste, more comfort and helping others too…. Win, win, win.

"And because so many of you live in the UK - the period company is going to do flat $5 shipping and a 10 percent off discount!"

Caitriona then offered the code "friendsofcait" to her fans.

"Love your realness and honesty," commented one fan as others asked if she had tried menstrual cups, and several called her an inspiration.

"You are the best," added Kara.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child with her music producer husband, Tony Gill, back in August and tends to keep her family life away from the spotlight.

Caitriona stars in Kenenth Branagh's moving semi-autobiographical tale Belfast

The pair announced via social media on 18 August that they had welcomed a son whose name they have chosen not to reveal.

Sharing a sweet photo of her baby son's hands on her Instagram feed, Caitríona wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human."

Caitriona, best known as Claire Fraser in the Starz drama series Outlander, also this year stars in Kenenth Branagh's moving semi-autobiographical tale Belfast, about the beginning of the Irish troubles in the late 1960s.

She seems guaranteed one of the five spots for the 2022 Oscars, the pinnacle of the awards season after picking up nods for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2022 Golden Globes, and Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, both key indicators on the way to the Oscars.

