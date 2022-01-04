The Language of Love: all you need to know about Davina McCall's new dating show Will you be watching the new Channel 4 series?

Move over, Love Island! There's a new dating show in town and we have a feeling it's going to be our next guilty pleasure.

The Language of Love, which is set to start on Tuesday 4 January on Channel 4, follows a handful of singletons as they take on what has been dubbed a "bilingual reality dating experiment". Keep reading for everything you need to know....

WATCH: Will you be tuning into The Language of Love?

What is the premise of The Language of Love?

Quite simply, The Language of Love is an all-new reality dating series that sees a group of Brits and a group of Spaniards pairing up at a dreamy Spanish country estate and attempt to forge a connection despite not speaking each other's language.

Will the singletons succeed and manage to get past the language barrier?

As host Davina McCall explained to Channel 4: "The idea of the show poses the question is it possible to find love just through body language and instinct and intuition and a vibe off someone."

At the end of the series, the international lovers will face a big dilemma: to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move to a new country to be with their newfound love.

Who hosts The Language of Love?

Joining Davina, whose presenting career has spanned more than two decades, on the show is Ricky Merino. While Ricky may be a new face to UK audiences, the Majorca-born actor and singer has been a household name in Spain ever since he appeared on The X-Factor style talent show Operación Triunfo.

Davina is co-hosting the show alongside Spanish presenter, actor and singer Ricky Merino

Discussing his move into British TV presenting, he said to Channel 4 that he felt "so lucky" for his first time to be next to an icon like Davina, who has likewise gushed: "I love him. When I see pictures on his Instagram of him with other women he's working with, I get a bit jealous."

Where is The Language of Love set?

The series is sure to inspire some envy from viewers with its gorgeous filming location! The show sees six love-lorn Brits set off to the Spanish region of Andalusia to hole up in a finca with their non-English speaking potential partners.

Inside the idyllic escape, the newly formed couples from the UK and Spain will take part in a series of challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learn more about each other's countries, cultures, and languages.

The Language of Love starts on Channel 4 at 10pm on 4 January 2022.

