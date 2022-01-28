Call the Midwife first look at episode five has fans panicked for same reason The BBC drama has a loyal fanbase

Call the Midwife warms the nation's hearts each week with its new episodes – but it seems fans are worried about what might be in store for episode five of series 11, airing on Sunday.

On the official Instagram account for the BBC midwifery drama, a first look clip of this weekend's instalment teased another brilliant episode, but audiences have reason to panic regarding Nurse Phyllis Crane.

WATCH: Call the Midwife has fans worried for same reason ahead of episode five

Right at the end of the video, the nurse, who is played by actress Linda Bassett, could be seen clutching a piece of paper as she says worriedly: "My life has just changed." This sparked big concern among fans, and followers immediately took to the comments section to express their worry.

One person said: "If we lose Phyllis... we riot!" as another added: "Protect Phyllis at all cost." Meanwhile, plenty of others were also concerned. "I'm very worried about what is wrong with Phyliss," said a third, as a fourth wrote: "So looking forward to Sunday's episode… hope Phyllis is ok…. Love her character in the series!"

Another was trying to work out the reasons behind her panic in the video. "We wondered if it could be a red herring and they are rehearsing a play? Absolutely love her," a fifth follower mused. We'll have to wait and find out…

Last week had its own drama and saw Lucille reveal that she was pregnant, but didn't know how to tell her husband, Cyril.

The synopsis for episode five reads: "It's September 1967. Trixie has been assigned to a complicated case involving a crane driver who was injured in a workplace accident and is now paraplegic. He has been discharged from hospital, and is living back at home with his wife and children.

"Meanwhile, Nancy and Sister Frances give a talk on the facts of life at a primary school, and Lucille's attendance at a straightforward delivery takes a distressing turn."

