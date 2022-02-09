The Repair Shop: see Steve Fletcher's throwback photo from early career The horologist previously shared the photos on his social media

The Repair Shop's resident clock expert and presenter Steve Fletcher wow his fans on social media after he posted a series of incredible throwback pictures to his early career.

MORE: Peaky Blinders do crossover with The Repair Shop for brilliant reason

Sharing the snaps on his Instagram back in 2020, the TV regular could be seen working on restoring the clock of a church alongside his late father, and with some help from his young daughters, too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC shares brilliant Peaky Blinders crossover with The Repair Shop

In the post, Steve wrote at the time: "Don't forget that the clocks go back in the UK at 2am - I've got my work cut out for me! My family has proudly looked after some of the biggest local clocks for generations, and twice a year I make my visits to ensure the time is set correctly.

"Here are a few photos documenting the restoration of the clock on St Mary's Church in Witney, with my late father and my three eldest daughters, taken nearly 30 years ago."

MORE: Will Kirk has fans swooning with dashing new photo

MORE: Downton Abbey star reveals whether third movie is in the works – exclusive

Steve posted the images to his Instagram

Plenty of the Repair Shop star's followers took to the comments to marvel at the images and the resemblance between Steve and his father. One person wrote: "Even without it being your post and you saying so, that man could only be your father. What a legacy he's left."

MORE: Will Kirk reveals handmade Secret Santa present to The Repair Shop co-star, and it's amazing

A second person commented: "The picture shows only part of your Dad's face, but enough to show that you look sooo much like him!" A third fan said: "Love reading your posts Steve, you are so talented & passionate about your trade," while another simply wrote: "Thank you so much for sharing these lovely photos."

Steve with his sister and co-star Suzie

The Repair Shop presenter, who joined the BBC show in 2017, often posts on his social media showing off his hard work in the workshop or of his family and is clearly popular with his followers and fans of the programme.

Audiences were especially delighted when Steve shared an incredible childhood photo alongside his sister and Repair Shop co-star Suzie. The BBC presenter wrote in the post shared earlier this month: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.