Call the Midwife star Max MacMillan admits he’s 'terrified' for fans to watch finale We can’t wait to find out what is going to happen!

Call the Midwife left fans in shock during the penultimate episode after a train crash rocked the town of Poplar, leaving the fates of two beloved characters - Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne - unknown. However, early snaps from the upcoming episode show Max MacMillan, who plays Timothy Turner, come to the rescue - and the actor has opened up about what to expect from the finale.

Previously tweeting ahead of the penultimate episode, the actor wrote: "This whole series was absolutely fantastic, but these next two upcoming episodes of #callthemidwife are the ones I’m the most excited I’ve EVER been for people to see."

WATCH: Call the Midwife's first look at finale has fans seriously stressed

He later added: "I'm standing by this, in all ten years of doing this show this series was by far the most physically and mentally exhausting and challenging it's ever been, in such a rewarding way. Equally excited and terrified for people to see it."

Viewers have been understandably nervous to find out what will happen to the fan favourite pair in the finale, with one person writing on Facebook: "It was so unexpected seeing the train crash.. really wasn't expecting it I cried," while another added: "I’m really worried about the last episode. Please no deaths. Not sister julienne. This series when it finally comes to an end should be on a positive note." We will have to wait and see!

Are you looking forward to the season finale?

Georgie Glen, who plays Miss Higgins, recently opened up about what to expect during a visit to Lorraine, joking that she was sworn to secrecy about the characters’ fates, which will have "repercussions throughout" the town. She joked that she couldn’t give away the ending, saying: "I’ve had the riot act read to me."

