Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg's tearful reaction to major achievement

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has revealed that her boyfriend Joe Sugg had a tearful reaction after watching her face her fears in the first episode of the BBC's new show, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

The dancer appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday to chat to host Christine Lampard about the new reality programme and admitted that Joe was her "biggest support" and even convinced her not to pull out of the show at the last minute.

"It was the day before and I was like, 'Joe, I think I might just call up and say I'm not doing it,' and he was like, 'What? No, you definitely can't,'" she explained.

"He really wanted me to do this. He was like, 'This is so up your street, you're going to love it.'"

The dancer went on to say: "He was my biggest support and he was so, so proud of me. He came and watched the first episode with me and he sat next to me with a few little tears in his eyes. So he was very proud."

Joe had an emotional reaction to watching Dianne on the BBC's new show

The new show sees eight celebrities take on a series of cold challenges while being guided by extreme athlete Wim Hof, who is known for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

While speaking to Christine, Dianne also revealed that she came out of the show feeling like "a different person" to when she went in.

Describing the programme, she said: "It was all about facing your fears and one of my biggest fears is heights so there were a lot of height-based challenges, as well as the cold.

Dianne took part in the BBC's new show, Freeze the Fear

"In life, I love to do things that scare me and this was certainly one of them. I'm used to being the one on Strictly that is helping someone else but this was a bit of someone helping me.

"I feel like I literally came out of this experience a different person," she added.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof premieres at 9pm on Tuesday 12 April on BBC One.

