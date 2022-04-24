The Duchess of Cornwall's surprising request to play a corpse on ITV's Grace The Duchess of Cornwall is a huge fan of the Grace novels

Duchess Camilla has many interests, and one is that she is a huge fan of the Grace novel series by Peter James, so much so that she even paid a visit to the set of the ITV adaptation while they filmed season two.

Speaking about her visit, Peter James, the author of the hit novels, told HELLO!: "About six years ago, a friend of mine rang me and he said, ‘Get today's Daily Mail.’ There was a photograph of Camilla in her office with about six of my books behind her head.

"She was talking about her favourite writers and said that I was one of her favourite crime writers. I wrote to her thanking her and she sent a really nice letter back. And then after that, I would send a copy of every new book, and she would send me a really nice letter back and obviously read [the new book], so then we invited her to the location… When we were filming Dead Tomorrow, the one about organ trafficking, she came down to the harbour."

Camilla visited the set

Speaking about her visit, he explained: "It was the height of Covid, and she went around spoke to every member of the cast. I said, 'Maybe you could be an extra,' and she said, 'Maybe I could play a dead body!'

"Her knowledge about the Roy Grace novels is encyclopedic, she was asking me questions I was struggling to answer."

Peter was full of praise for the Duchess

The Duchess is clearly a huge fan of the popular crime series, which is returning with John Simm playing the title role on Sunday. Full of praise for the royal, Peter added: "She’s done so much for the book world. As our future Queen now, I love that she’s not just saying she loves Dickens or Booker prize winners, she’s reading the humble crime like mine too… She always fun, you have to remember talking to this eminent royal and not just some random person you met at a party. She has quite a wicked sense of humour as well."

