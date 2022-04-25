Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement The award-winning actress has had a busy start to the week!

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and rarely shares photos on social media.

However, on Sunday night, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare post, uploading a fun selfie with her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for the picture on set of their new show, and Julia excitedly wrote alongside it: "Tonight's the Night! Meet the Mitchell's on Gaslit."

Julia stars as Martha Mitchell, a socialite from Arkansas who becomes the first person to publicly speak about Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate break in.

Sean plays her husband Attorney General John Mitchell. The show is available on STARZ in the US and STARZPLAY in the UK, and has already received rave reviews from viewers since its release on Sunday.

Julia Roberts shared a selfie from the set of Gaslit

The full synopsis of the show reads "The series shines its light most prominently on Martha Mitchell. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell.

"During Nixon’s reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation’s most prominent magazines… From the [Watergate scandal], her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat.

The Hollywood star with her family

"Martha’s husband John Mitchell is one of Nixon’s most trusted advisors… After Watergate, Mitchell realises that Martha knows the secret behind the break-in and suspects she may be willing to tell her side of the story to the press, forcing him to choose between Martha and the President and throwing their personal life into chaos as his professional life unravels.

"At first alone in her claims against the Nixon administration, Martha finds herself maligned by the very establishment she loved and criticized in equal measure. A smear campaign against her, orchestrated in part by her own husband, was a major reason why she was dismissed at the time and remains largely forgotten today."

