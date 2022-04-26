Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Halsey sharing an important health update with their fans and the stars of Downton Abbey hitting the red carpet ahead of the highly-anticipated release of the sequel movie, A New Era.

Not only that, we also reveal news about Doja Cat featuring on the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, and an update about The Weeknd's debut TV series. Tune into your Tuesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Halsey has told fans they are taking a break from work for health reasons. The singer, who has been open about their endometriosis journey in recent years, took to Instagram and explained to followers that they had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks and had been facing new health challenges. Halsey added their body had been putting up a strong protest despite trying to live a normal life, but now was the time to slow down before gearing up for their tour which kicks off in May.

Halsey previously shared a health update with her fans

Lizzo has announced a string of dates for her upcoming tour. The artist, who recently surprised fans at Coachella when she joined Harry Styles on stage, will be heading across North America later this year as part her Special tour starting from September and running throughout the autumn until the end of November. The singer is thought to be getting ready to perform classic hits such as Juice and new singles, About Damn Time and Special.

Doja Cat fans can look forward to hearing the singer on the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis biopic. The Say So singer, who recently won her first Grammy, will appear on the official soundtrack for the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. Doja's track is titled Vegas and samples Big Mama Thornton's Hound Dog – a song covered by Elvis Presley in 1956. Austin Butler stars in the leading role for the movie set for a June release.

Doja Cat will feature on the sountrack for the Elvis biopic

The Weeknd is enjoying major success in music right now, but the singer is set for TV fame with his new HBO series, The Idol. However, it's been reported that the upcoming drama is due to make some big changes ahead of its release. The Hollywood Reporter states that executives have revealed that they've settled on a new 'creative vision' for the show that will affect its cast and crew, and that more information will be revealed soon. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is currently slated to star in the leading role.

And ahead of the highly-anticipated theatre release of Downton Abbey's sequel movie, the stars of series and film adorned the red carpet in London's Leicester Square. HELLO! attended the event and caught up with cast members including Elizabeth McGovern who told us what it was like working with her husband, Simon Curtis, who served as director for the new movie. Downton Abbey: A New Era is out in cinemas on Friday 29 April.

