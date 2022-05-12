The Games original cast: take a look back at the champions of the previous series Were you a fan of the original show?

The Games recently returned for a brand new series starring a fresh batch of famous faces including Kevin Clifton, Christine McGuinness and Phoenix Brown. But do you remember the original series from back in the day?

The show, which previously aired on Channel 4, had a similar format and welcomed many of celebrities across its previous four series. Take a trip down memory lane and see the former stars who managed to win gold medals in the previous series of The Games...

WATCH: The Games presenter Holly Willoughby causes a stir as she jumps in the pool fully clothes

The Games series one winners

The first series aired in 2003 and saw Jamie Theakston front the show as presenter. The Heart FM radio star served as host for the entirety of the four original series while trackside commentary came from stars such as Jayne Middlemiss and Kirsty Gallacher.

The stars who won big for the competitive series first run were 2002 Miss World winner Azra Skin, Hollyoaks actress Terri Dwyer and So Solid Crew rapper, MC Harvey.

Azra Akin was one of the winners of series one

The Games series two winners

The programme proved popular enough with viewers that it returned the following year with a brand new series. This time, the winners who nabbed themselves gold models were model and socialite Lady Isabella Hervey, former Mr Gay UK winner, Jarrod Bachelor, and Boyzone star Shane Lynch.

Remember when Lady Isabella Hervey took part?

The Games series three winners

Series three of The Games aired in 2005 with another group of stars hoping to put their athletic skills to the test. However, after a series of challenges including speed skating and Sumo wrestling, it was broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and Brookside star Philip Olivier who came out on top.

Kirsty Gallacher won the show and went on to become a commentator

The Games series four winners

After winning gold in series three, Kirsty Gallacher returned for series four – this time commentating from the sidelines. The celebrities took part in 18 different sporting events and the winners were Damage star and husband of Emma Bunton, Jade Jones, and singer Javine Hylton.

