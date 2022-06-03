Glee star Matthew Morrison breaks silence over SYTYCD firing in emotional video Matthew read out the message he had sent to the contestant

Matthew Morrison has defended himself on Instagram following the controversy surrounding his exit from So You Think You Can Dance, for sending "flirty" messages to a female contestant.

In a video shared on the social media platform, he said: "It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide.

WATCH: Matthew Morrison breaks silence with emotional statement

"So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show, 'Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.' The end. I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years, and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.

"It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better."

Matthew shared a video speaking about the accusations

The Glee star previously released a statement which read: "Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly."

According to People, a source claimed the 43-year-old "reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," but "they didn't have sex" and "never met up off-set". Producers of the hit dance competition were approached by the unnamed female and Matthew was fired from his judging role after the Fox network "did their own investigation".

