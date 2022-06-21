Love Island fans are convinced they know who will be dumped following major cliffhanger The results will be revealed during Tuesday's episode

Love Island on Tuesday night is set to be another corker of an episode as the results of the public vote will be revealed. On Sunday, viewers were instructed to vote for their favourite girl and their favourite boy before being told that the Islanders with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island.

And Monday's episode saw the Islanders gather round the firepit to find out who is being dumped - only for viewers to be left with a major cliffhanger! So who will be packing their bags? Fans seem to be convinced they know who could be set for a dramatic exit.

WATCH: Ekin-Su and Jay crawl to the terrace to hide from the other Islanders

Taking to social media, many were in agreement that, out of the girls, the contestant most likely to go is Amber. One person said: "Reckon Amber will get dumped but can't call it for the boys #loveisland."

Another wrote: "I reckon Dami will get the chance to graft Indiyah after Amber is dumped for receiving the least votes #loveisland," as a third simply tweeted: "Amber getting dumped #LoveIsland."

Some fans are convinced Amber could be saying goodbye soon

For the boys, viewers were less sure of who it could be. One was keen for Jay to go, writing: "I think Indiyah and Jaye are going to be dumped next." While another wanted Ikenna to leave so Dami could pursue his interest with Indiyah: "Is it bad I want Ikenna to be dumped so Dami and Indiyah can crack on? #loveisland." We'll have to wait to find out…

Meanwhile Sunday's episode also sadly saw Remi make his exit after a recoupling which saw new girl Danica pick Luca to couple up with. This meant Gemma was forced to choose between Davide and Remi and the 19-year-old eventually chose the former.

Others think Jay is at risk

While Gemma wasn't too pleased about having her man stolen away, Luca didn't look very happy either. Fans of the show were quick to comment on his reaction, with one person writing: "Luca acting like I did when One Direction split up."

Deciding to stay loyal to Gemma, Luca then chose to sleep outside the main bedroom in the 'Dog House' area on his own.

Monday's episode also brought the fireworks, as Ekin-Su and Amber came to blows in a very heated discussion, while Dami set his sights on Indiyah.

