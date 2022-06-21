Ellie Warner stuns in glam dress as she enjoys lavish meal surrounded by close friends The TV star looked radiant

Ellie Warner stepped out to enjoy a fine-dining experience surrounded by her closest friends following her boyfriend's tragic accident in March.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Gogglebox star posted a selection of photos from her day out in London which included an indulgent meal at Roux at The Landau.

The 31-year-old TV sensation looked flawless in her bold floral midi dress. Boasting puff sleeves and a plunging neckline, Ellie exuded summer glamour.

The TV star finished off her outfit with a playful bow in her hair, a Gucci leather handbag, a pastel manicure, and a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

Ellie looked sensational in her floral dress

She appeared to be in high spirits as she posed for various group pictures and sipped on a glass of rosé. Other photos revealed the stunning rose table decorations and a delicious-looking mille-feuille dessert brimming with raspberries.

Sharing the snaps with her fans, Ellie captioned the post: "You can take the girls out of Yorkshire…Thank you to my wonderful friend Vicky for organising such a fab day."

Her loyal fans rushed to the comments section in praise of Ellie, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous. Love your dress xx."

Another penned: "12/10 Ellie you little stunner!"

A third remarked: "Your hair up is lush."

Ellie and Nat have been together for years

The upbeat post comes after Ellie endured a heart-wrenching period away from her boyfriend Nat Eddleston who tragically ended up in intensive care following a car accident. The 31-year-old's boyfriend was reportedly fighting for his life after suffering from a broken neck and collapsed lungs.

Ellie and Nat have been together for years and last year, the couple bought their first home together. Last March, the Gogglebox star made the exciting announcement via her Instagram and gave followers a glimpse of their "forever home".

The couple revealed that they had purchased a modest 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds".

