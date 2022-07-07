Angel Strawbridge shares new glimpse from inside refurbished Chateau after confirming show return The Escape to the Chateau star was keen to show off her new collection

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel Strawbridge and her husband Dick are beloved for documenting their renovations at their gorgeous Chateau in France.

Now, the TV star and mother-of-two has shared a video on social media showing off their refurbished rooms to celebrate their recent fabric collection.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Angel can been talking with bosses at the brand, Fabric Company, about their upcoming range, before other previously unseen glimpses of their Chateau, demonstrating their signature style, were shown.

Fans were loving the snippet inside the beautiful rooms, with one person writing in the comments section: "It's beautiful!" A second said: "My dream!" As a third simply posted a string of clapping hands emojis.

The Escape to the Chateau team shared this video on social media

Angel's video comes soon after the TV star seemingly confirmed that a new series of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau later this year. In an Instagram post shared shortly before the video, Angel was sat for an interview with Shannon, a representative from the Cotswolds-based fabric shop, Just Fabrics, when she made the announcement.

It was during the interview that Angel shared with fans that series nine will be on screens "by the end of the year", but remained tight-lipped about any other information on the new series.

Channel 4 are yet to confirm Angel's claim that new episodes would land before the end of the 2022. However, looking back at previous UK release dates, the show typically puts out a new season in November time, with episodes airing weekly all the way up until Christmas.

Angel often shows off her hard work transforming their Chateau

The programme then airs a special festive episode showing all the celebrations that the Strawbridge's take part in for the holiday period.

The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two children, have also previously opened up about plans for a travel show. Writing on their website earlier this year, the Strawbridge's said: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while.

"Unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it's definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

