Escape to the Chateau presenter Dick Strawbridge took to social media to share some news with his fans after the Strawbridges recently celebrated a "big day" for the family.

The 62-year-old Channel 4 regular, who married Angel Adoree in 2015, posted the family's announcement on Twitter, telling followers their book, Living the Chateau Dream, was now out in paperback and audiobook format.

WATCH: Dick and Angel make amazing discovery while working on Chateau roof

"It was a big day today for the Strawbridges…" Dick captioned the tweet, which featured a photo of the book in question, adding: "The last day of school for Arthur and Dorothy and we are delighted to announce that our audio book and paperback of 'Living the Chateau Dream' are both out today!"

Fans were naturally thrilled with the update. One person said in response: "Whoop Whoop," as a second echoed this, writing: "Loving the audiobook!" A third commented: "I have LOOOVED your book!! Seriously your recipes are amazing!!

The Strawbridges announced the release of their paperback and audiobook,

"Reading about your journey with the walled garden has inspired me with my tiny little urban garden this summer that is struggling here in the rainy Pacific Northwest corner of Washington in the States!"

A fourth agreed, tweeting: "Thank you for the info! I have both of your books, the 2nd signed by you and @angeladoree and now patiently awaiting series nine."

The couple's orangery in their home is back hosting events following the pandemic

Meanwhile, Angel and Dick have been busy in recent weeks with their residence now open to guests wishing to get married at the beautiful Château de la Motte-Husson in Martinge-sur-Mayenne.

The couple had been forced to close their home to all couples wishing to marry there during the course of the coronavirus pandemic. But it seems the venue is once again in a full swing of business.

A stunning photo of their orangery was shared on their Instagram, alongside the caption: "Events are back at The Chateau! Over the past few months the Chateau's Orangery has been filled with love and celebration. The perfect setting for a vintage-inspired soirée."

