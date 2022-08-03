Virgin River star Martin Henderson has opened up about his feelings of "doubt" while on set of the popular Netflix show.

The actor, who is adored for his role as Jack Sheridan in the series, revealed that despite the drama's popularity, he had feelings on doubt while filming for the drama.

WATCH: Virgin River season four - have you watched the new series yet?

Martin, who is currently back in Vancouver where filming for season five began last month, told Glamour: "I didn't sleep a wink last night. I've been an actor for 34 years and it doesn't even matter."

"This is season five of a show that's clearly working, yet there's some part of my mind that is filled with doubt that I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it."

Martin admitted he feels "doubt" while on set

The star continued: "But I think I looked appropriately sad at the right moments and appropriately happy at the others. So yeah, I think I've still got my job."

Season five is currently in production therefore it's likely that fans can expect new episodes to land on Netflix in the summer of 2023.

As well as a new storyline, the show has made another big change: Sue Tenney, who has helmed the Netflix series as showrunner since its first season back in 2019, is departing and will be replaced by Patrick Sean Smith, who has previously worked on the likes of The Greek and Chasing Life.

Filming for season five kicked off last month

And the creator has big plans for the new scripts. Patrick even hinted that season five could feature Jack's past love coming back into his life.

After being asked by Glamour whether the character's ex-wife, Mandy, could make an appearance, he began: "There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully."

He added: "I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance." Although a return of a former flame would no doubt be juicy, we can't help but worry about what it could mean for Jack and Mel!

