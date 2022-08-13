Take a look at the Garden Rescue stars' own gardens: Charlie Dimmock, The Rich Brothers and more Do you enjoy watching the BBC gardening show?

Viewers have been loving BBC's Garden Rescue, which sees presenters Charlie Dimmock, Lee Burkhill and more go head to head to create their client's dream garden and turn it into something beautiful.

The likes of Harry and David Rich and Arit Anderson also used to appear on the show before bowing out last year.

However, one thing the presenters past and present all have in common is that when they're not busy on the show improving other people's outdoor spaces, they're enjoying their own! Check out their beautiful creations here for the ultimate inspiration...

Harry and David Rich

David and Harry Rich, also known as 'The Rich Brothers' have a joint Instagram account where they chronicle the transformation of Harry's sprawling garden in Brecon, Wales, through both beautiful imagery and in-depth posts.

Back in 20202, they shared a snap of them enjoying lockdown isolation by spending time hanging outside on a new Habitat garden table surrounded by foliage. The snap was captioned: "With more time to sit and enjoy the garden why not perch the peach on something proper."

In another photo, Harry and his daughter Indigo are showing off the gorgeous surroundings of their cottage home while standing in front of a stunning tree full of red leaves, with the caption reading: "Work has begun in the garden. Harry and Indigo below the crimson flowers of the flowering currant."

In late May, the brothers revealed that their efforts in the garden back in 2019 were starting to show with an album of snaps, writing: "First year after planting and the gardens really beginning to find its way." Their followers were blown away with the lovely outdoors, with one writing: "So gorgeous," while another added: "Stunning."

Charlie Dimmock

Since Charlie doesn't have public social media, we can only imagine what her garden is like. However, according to the former Ground Force star, her own yard is a bit of a mess! Chatting to the Express, she said she had big plans to improve it after finishing filming her gardening show.

She said: "I’m going to try and make my garden look good because I’ve been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area! In the autumn, I’m tackling my garden; I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on."

Lee Burkhill

Lee Burkhill may be one of the newest presenters on the show but he's already made a huge splash! The gardener, who goes by Garden Ninja Lee on social media, has also been updating his followers in recent months about the transformation of his Exploding Atom Garden located on the outskirts of Liverpool.

In a recent post, Lee revealed that he had acquired two beehives to help attract more bees to his garden. He wrote: "So excited now for the bees to arrive in a few weeks!! Thanks for all the advice from fellow more learned bee keepers so far. Keep the tips coming."

Lee's garden also boasts a wildflower meadow, large trees and an intricate hedge design which is now visible from Google Earth. "I’m absolutely gobsmacked that the Exploding Atom Garden is now on Google Earth!!" he wrote back in August 2020. "What I’m even more amazed by is that it looks truly symmetrical!!!!? All measured by hand using string and a trundle wheel by yours truly."

Lucinda Lawrence

You may recognise Lucinda's voice since she has provided the voiceover for Garden Rescue since 2017. Whether she was already an aspiring gardener or was inspired by the series, it appears that the star has been trying her hand at gardening during lockdown, and has shared several snaps of her efforts.

In one photo where she is working on her garden, she joked: "Stop looking at my loppers you. #foliage #loppers #findthatview #gardeninginlockdown."

She also shared a snap of herself with a watering can in front of a low slate wall and daffodils, writing: "Monday mornings feel like a fresh start. This is actually last Tuesday but just dragging out that content you know? #wateringcan #howdoesyourgardengrow #stayhome."

