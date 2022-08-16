Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she's 'really sad' after wrapping her final Jurassic Park movie The actress delivered an emotional statement

Bryce Dallas Howard is preparing for a very different future after leaving the world of Jurassic Park.

The actress bid a sad farewell to the franchise after she wrapped filming of the latest installment - admitting she felt incredibly sad.

The mom-of-two told People that as far as she knows she won't be returning and said "this is really the end for me."

"It's really sad," she said. "But it's also not actually sad, because such a wonderful thing happened and I'm so happy these movies have been successful for the studio.

"I absolutely adore everyone that I've gotten to work with, and we are going to be family for life. What more could you ask in life from anything? So the sadness can't stay for too long."

In the latest dinosaur flick, Jurassic Park: Dominion, Bryce teamed up with the original trio, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum as well as Chris Pratt.

Bryce cried after they wrapped filming with the cast of Jurassic Park

She admitted that they were all emotional when it came to wrapping shooting.

"We were such a mess. That's one of the things that's so cool about the behind-the-scenes footage that you get to watch on the Blu-Ray because it brought all of that back for me.

"I was watching it last night and my husband called at one point and my son picked up and was like, 'Mom's crying. We're watching the behind-the-scenes,'" she said. "I felt like I was there, and in particular there for that last day. It was very profound."

Bryce will miss the dinosaur movie franchise

She also cried on the way home and said her costar BD Wong, witnessed her in floods of tears.

"BD Wong and I flew back together and he apparently texted [director] Colin [Trevorrow] when he landed and he said, 'Our leading lady cried the entire plane ride,' which is true."

"It's very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful. But also, I'm very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? It will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that's something that is to be celebrated.

"I know as a fan what I want to see moving forward, and I hope it comes to fruition, I really do."

