Celebrity Masterchef: fans saying the same thing after 'worst ever' episode

Celebrity Masterchef aired on Tuesday night and saw actor Clarke Peters, TV personality Kirsty Gallacher, former pro footballer Jimmy Bullard, actress Lesley Joseph and Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood take on the cooking challenge.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "This might be one of the worst Celeb Masterchef episodes ever, quality-wise," while another person added: "These lot are awful this week Gareth Malone and Paul chuckle would have got through this week easily."

A third person joked: "Chris Eubank would have won with this lot. Even if he cooked that lump of boiled butternut squash each time. #celebritymasterchef." Another viewer felt that Kirsty perhaps shouldn’t have made it through, tweeting: "Kirsty served up a salad, put a pancake in the oven and turned her rice into a puck. How did she survive? Definitely have their faves."

Clarke was sadly sent home

Gregg Wallace and John Torode eventually sent Clarke home, who said: "Is that a trip?! Yes, I'm so glad that I came along and gave it a go. I wanted to challenge myself, push myself, and I have. I'm not leaving with nothing, I have gained something more, and that's what I'm happy for."

Fans claimed that the show was fixed in mid-August after many viewers pointed out that Chris Eubank received help on his dishes on the show, while Cliff Parasi wasn’t allowed any. At the time, one person wrote: "Love #celebritymasterchef but Chris Eubank is being lead by the hand through it… Cliff much better but given no help at all," while another added: "Why are John & Gregg helping Chris Eubank so much and not helping the other contestants? He cannot cook"

