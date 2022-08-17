Simon Cowell's son Eric looks so grown up on regal family holiday The star's son is growing up quick

Simon Cowell's eight-year-old son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman looks so grown up in new pictures taken on their holidays.

Eric has signature dark hair just like his celebrity dad, and he's stretched up in recent years, now up to his dad's shoulder.

The Britain's Got Talent judge featured in the photos too, cuddling up to Lauren around a campfire and walking a dog through a scenic field.

Lauren Silverman's friend, and Simon's ex, Terri Seymour was also on the trip with her family, and she was the one who shared a series of snaps online.

Simon has enjoyed a break with his son Eric

Pictures also revealed Eric running alongside Terri's daughter and the kids enjoying a tree swing.

Fans loved the glimpse into their glamorous family lifestyle and many left love hearts underneath the post.

The group appeared to enjoy a stay at Soho Farmhouse, which is a luxury member's club commonly frequented by celebrities. Meghan Markle also celebrated her low-key hen do there!

Simon became a dad in 2014

Simon's only son was born on Valentine's Day in 2014 and sweetly, little Eric is named after the BGT judge's own father, Eric Selig Phillip Cowell.

Eric has a sweet nickname for his father, ever since his recent bike accident.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Simon, 61, said: "I never would've had this kind of time with Eric before. He was amazing, because I was very embarrassed when I got home from the hospital.

"And he came in, because I've got all these metal rods in my back and screws and he went, 'Dad, you look like Iron Man.' And I went, 'Yeah, I'm like Iron Man, yeah.'"

Simon is a hands on father

Will Iron Man be tying the knot anytime soon? Speaking to ET Canada, Simon said: "I keep reading that I am going to get married next week, next month. It's news to me! We haven't put a date on it."

The music mogul even revealed that people have been calling and asking why they're not invited to the wedding, to which he responds: "Because we haven't planned it yet!"

